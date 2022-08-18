Watch video: Locals pull out terror suspected boat from Harihareshwar beach in Raigad |

Mumbai: An unidentified boat was found on the shore of Harihareshwar at Shrivardhan in the Raigad district and a lifeboat was found on the shore of Mauje Bhardakhol.

The locals gathered on the beach as soon as the news started spreading. The locals helped in pulling the boat out of the sea.

No persons were found in either boat. The goods and materials are being inspected. The district administration has immediately informed Coast Guard and MMB regarding this boat. is Necessary action is being taken by the police department.

But the exact identity of this boat has not been received yet. As per reports three AK-47 rifles were found in one of these boats. It is also reported that the police have detained some people but it is not clear who these people are.

Raigad Collector urged the citizens not to believe any rumor without fear and to immediately inform the police and district administration about the unknown person.

As per media reports, an AK 47 rifle was found in these boats and there has been a stir. Against this background, a high alert has been issued by the police in Raigad district. District administration and police administration have reached the spot. (weapons found in a boat at beach of Raigad In Harihareshwar) After the administration reached the spot, the boat was brought to the shore with the help of locals.