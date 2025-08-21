Raigad District-Level Bhajan Competition To Mark Amrit Mahotsav Year Of Ex-MP Ramsheth Thakur In Panvel On August 23-24; ₹51,000 Top Prize | Representational Image

To commemorate the Amrit Mahotsav year of former MP Ramsheth Thakur, a Raigad district-level bhajan competition has been organized by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board.

Inauguration in Panvel

The event will be inaugurated on Saturday, August 23, at 9:30 a.m. at the Board’s hall in Panvel Market Yard, in the presence of Ramsheth Thakur.

Artists and dignitaries to attend

The competition is expected to see the participation of several distinguished guests, including senior political leaders, cultural figures, and artists such as Sa Re Ga Ma fame Jitendra Tupe and Indian Idol winner Sagar Mhatre.

Two contest categories

The contest will be held in two categories – Open Men’s Group and Open Women’s Group. Cash prizes include Rs 51,000 for the first prize, Rs 25,000 for the second, Rs 15,000 for the third, and Rs 7,000 as a consolation award. In addition, the best Pakhawaj player and best Tabla player will be awarded Rs 7,000 each, along with mementos for all winners.

Prize distribution on August 24

Spanning two days, the competition will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony on Sunday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m. The organizing committee, led by MLA Prashant Thakur, Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi, and Paresh Thakur, has appealed to bhajan enthusiasts across the district to attend the event and be part of the celebration.