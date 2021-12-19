Quick Heal Foundation along with police & Maha cyber cell to spread cyber security awareness through street plays in Thane

With the rising cases of cyber fraudsters cheating citizens going high, the Thane police, along with Maharashtra cyber cell and a non-government organization is creating awareness about cyber safety and security doing street play across different colleges and schools.

With the generation going towards the modern world, cases of cyber cheating have seen a rise in the past few years. However, it has become a compulsion to create awareness about cyber security and alertness. To train people to be alert from such fraudsters, an NGO with the help of the Thane police is spreading awareness by doing street plays.

The well known NGO 'Quick Heal Foundation', in collaboration with Maharashtra Cyber Cell and Thane police have started creating awareness about cyber security across the Thane district.

The heads of Yog Events Gaurav Nimkar and Yogesh Shete are organizing the program on behalf of a Quick Heal Foundation. A team of youngsters doing street plays and creating awareness among citizens about "Cyber teaching for Cyber Security".

The awareness program with the street play was started in November 2021 and till date, the group has organized and held around 72 programs across different schools and colleges from Thane to Badlapur.

"Not only the students, but the team had received a good response from the management and teachers as well. Lakhs of citizens use the internet and social media, they post their details on social networking sites but are not aware of whom it is reaching and who is taking your personal information. By using such personal information of the people, the cyber fraudster cheats citizens. People should be alert while using the app on the internet," said Nimkar, one of the proprietors of Yog events.

Nimkar added, "If anyone is being cheated, he/she must immediately approach the police. The social media platform should be used very carefully without sharing any personal information. While using online transactions, the One Time Password (OTP) should not be shared with anyone even if we know them. Order online clothes and food carefully. Also, the bank doesn't ask for a KYC during the calls. Don't fall prey to such unknown calls or schemes. Living a simple life is better than earning faster," added Nimkar.

The first awareness program was inaugurated by Sanjay Shintre, Superintendent of Maharashtra Cyber Cell. The programs are held under the guidance of Neelam Wahval, senior police inspector, Thane Cyber Cell.

Nimkar said that the awareness among students indirectly reaches the parents who also must stay alert and take precautions before falling prey to cyber fraudsters.

