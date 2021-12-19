Navi Mumbai: 3 arrested for looting Rs 90,000 from man on pretext of currency exchange

The APMC police in Navi Mumbai have arrested three people for looting a person of Rs 90,000 on the pretext of giving him American dollars in exchange for the Indian currency.

The police said the accused had five cases of cheating where the accused cheated the victim on the pretext of exchanging American dollars.

According to the police, on December 10, the complainant Mahesh More, a Karjat, Ahmednagar resident came to the APMC market in Vashi for some work when a person identified as Ismail and his friends assured More about giving American dollars and called him near Varna circle.

"When More reached the spot, he was approached by four people. Who took away and robbed the cash of Rs 90,000 from the complainant. However, on the complaint of More, a case was registered at APMC police station under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

With the help of technical details and mobile tower location, the accused was found to be from Turbhe Naka. However, after a search, the accused were arrested and Rs 90,000 were recovered from them. On further investigation, they revealed involvement in around five such cheating cases.

The police said they arrested Shafikul Shaikh (26), a resident of APMC, Shahjahan Shaikh (24), a resident of Turbhe Naka and Shamsher Shaikh (30), a resident of Govandi.

Wasim Shaikh, assistant police inspector, APMC police station confirmed the arrest and said the investigation is ongoing.

The inspector further said that the police team after the arrest of the three had opened five cases against them, where all three were registered at APMC police in Navi Mumbai and two of them were registered at Shivaji Nagar police station in Mumbai. All the cases were registered under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 09:47 PM IST