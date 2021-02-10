Pune: Two arrested for assaulting doctor, security guard and constable at Chakan Rural Hospital

Two men from Khed in Pune were arrested for assaulting a doctor, security guard, and a constable at the Chakan Rural Hospital.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the two men have been identified as Shrikant Ambore and Kanhaiyya Dhawale, both working in the engineering department of a private company. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, and a case was registered at Chakan police station in the afternoon by Dr Vinayak Mohole. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Ambore and Dhawale.

As per the complaint, Ambore and Dhawale, who were allegedly inebriated, visited the hospital to get treatment for their wounds caused after suffering a fall from the motorbike they were riding at 1 am on Monday.