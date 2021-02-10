Pune: Two arrested for assaulting doctor, security guard and constable at Chakan Rural Hospital

Two men from Khed in Pune were arrested for assaulting a doctor, security guard, and a constable at the Chakan Rural Hospital.
According to a report by the Indian Express, the two men have been identified as Shrikant Ambore and Kanhaiyya Dhawale, both working in the engineering department of a private company. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, and a case was registered at Chakan police station in the afternoon by Dr Vinayak Mohole. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Ambore and Dhawale.
As per the complaint, Ambore and Dhawale, who were allegedly inebriated, visited the hospital to get treatment for their wounds caused after suffering a fall from the motorbike they were riding at 1 am on Monday.
The complaint further states that after reaching the hospital, the duo picked up an argument with the security guard, Dnyaneshwar Hiwarale, and hit him. When Dr Mohole arrived, the duo attacked him as well.
Ambore and Dhawale also attacked Constable Bajrang Sabale, who reached the spot after the police were alerted. Later, the cops arrested the duo for assaulting the doctor, security guard, and constable.
Dr Mohole told Indian Express that even after creating ruckus and assaulting hospital staff the two men were provided treatment for their injuries. A case has been registered at Chakan police station against Ambore and Dhawale under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).