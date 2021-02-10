Pune: Criminal shot dead in front of ATM at Kesnand Phata

A 29-year-old criminal was shot dead by two scooter-borne assailants on Tuesday at Kesnand Phata near Pune-Ahmednagar highway.

Sachin Shinde, also known as gold man, had many offences registered against him, and was recently released from prison on bail. According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday around 12.30 pm when Shinde and his friends were having a chat outside the ATM kiosk. The two scooter-borne assailants reached the spot, after which the pillion rider got down and opened fire on Shinde. He then sat back on the vehicle, and the two sped away.

Shinde was rushed to a nearby hospital by some local villagers but was declared brought dead. The police suspect old enmity as a possible motive for the killing. A case has been registered at Lonikanda police station in this regard, and the police have launched a search for the accused.