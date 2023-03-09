Pune: Tender likely in 15 days for Balbharati to Paud link road across slope of Vetal Tekdi | FPJ

Even as the opposition from environmental activists in Pune continues to the project, a tender worth Rs 320 crore for the proposed Balbharati to Paud link road across the slope of Vetal Tekdi will be issued in two weeks.

As per the report by ToI, the Pune Municipal Corporation has finalised the tenders for the road project.

The environmental activists in the city opposed this project since it was first proposed in 1987. Nagrik Chetna Manch had filed a public interest litigation (PIL), which the high court had dismissed and asked the civic body to prepare the environmental impact report for the project. The group, in 2021 had accused PMC of violating the directives of Bombay HC.

For the uninitiated, Vetal Tekdi is a prominent hill in the city limits of Pune. The hill is the highest point within the city limits and one of the few virgin forests in the city. There is a temple of Vetala located on the top of the hill from which the hill derives its name.

The road to solve traffic woes at Law College Road?

The administration has maintained that the proposed road will decrease traffic pressure in Nal Stop Chowk. At present, passengers travelling from Senapati Bapat road towards Paud road have to use Law college road, which often witnesses traffic congestion during peak hours.

Features of the project:

Length: 2.1 Km

Width: 30 m, including 6 m footpath

Parallel to Law college road across the slope of Vetal Tekdi

Start Point: Balbharti on SB Road

End Point: Paud Phata in Kelewadi