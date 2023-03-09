e-Paper Get App
Good news for Punekars! Decision on 40% property tax discount soon

The discount was given by the Pune civic body to residential property owners in Pune since Panshet dam wall burst tragedy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Amidst all political parties pitching the reintroduction of a discount of 40% on property tax in Pune ahead of civic polls in the city, Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold the meeting for the same next week. 

Yesterday, a delegation of BJP leaders led by Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil met chief minister Eknath Shinde seeking respite for Punekars. After the meeting, Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol, who was part of the delegation, informed that the chief minister and deputy chief minister have assured them of holding a meeting on the issue next week.

He also noted that they are expecting a positive decision on the same. Meanwhile, NCP and Congress have also staged a protest seeking the reinstating of the scheme in Pune.

What is the scheme?

The discount was given by the Pune civic body to residential property owners in Pune since Panshet dam wall burst tragedy. The state government during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister had directed the PMC to cancel the discount scheme.

