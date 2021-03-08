Pune: SPPU first semester exams postponed; click here for more details

The Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU's) first semester exams of the current academic session, which were scheduled to start from mid-March, have been delayed, Hindustan Times reported.

The university had earlier said that the exams for first-year students would begin from March 30 and exams for second and third-year degree students would start from March 20.

However, as per the latest report by Hindustan Times, the exams have now been moved to April.

Last year, the summer semester exams were cancelled except for the final year students who appeared for the exams in October. And the first semester exams of the university of the current academic year are yet to be conducted.

There were demands on social media and elsewhere to conduct the exams online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, the Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant had also said universities can conduct exams online as well as offline as per the COVID-19-related situation in their respective areas.