Delhi to set up own school edu board with global standard says, Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to set up its own school education board of global standard and will use top-end techniques to teach the students deviating from the conventional teaching methods.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced setting up of Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE), which he said would be based on par with international standard to prepare "fiercely patriotic and self-dependent students" through focus on understanding and personality development.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said the present education system focuses only on learning by rote that needs to be changed, adding that high-end-technique will be used to teach students under the new education board.

To start with, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to DBSE from the 2021-22 academic session, Kejriwal said hoping that all the state-run and private schools will come under the new board within 4-5 years.

The decision to set up Delhi's new education board was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

There are currently around 1,000 Delhi government schools and about 1,700 private schools, and most of them are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), he said.

The chief minister said that all the schools in the national capital will not be brought under the new education board in one go.

"In 2021-22 academic session, 20-25 Delhi government schools will be affiliated to this board after giving up CBSE affiliation. We hope within 4-5 years, all the government and private schools will come under the DBSE," he said.

The decision about the government schools to be affiliated with the DBSE will be taken after consultations with principals, teachers and parents concerned, he said.

According to the plan, private schools in the national capital will have an option to get affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education.

Asked whether the Delhi government will be required to get the nod from the Union education ministry, an official said that forming a state education board completely falls under the state government's domain.

"Education is a state subject and that the Centre does not interfere in it. Every state is entitled to form their own board, they have to pass it in their cabinet," the official said.