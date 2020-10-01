Pune: SPPU final year exam postponed

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has postponed the final year exam. Earlier, the exams were slated to be held from October 5.

Now the university will conduct the exam from October 12.

As per the report by the Times Now News, the exams are postponed due to the protest by the SPPU (non-teaching) staffers and clashing of dates with competitive exams.

While talking about the update, Mahesh Kakade, director of SPPU’s board of examination said, “There are several other exams scheduled like UPSC, MPSC and NET during the same period and many final year students have applied for such examination. Hence, we have decided to postpone the examination schedule to October 12.”

The final exams of the university were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the verdict by the Supreme Court, the university decided to conduct the exams online.