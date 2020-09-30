Bhopal: More than 22,000 to appear in UPSC exams on October 4

BHOPAL: The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on October 4 at 59 centres in the state capital. According to official figures 22,372 aspirants will take the exam.

The candidates have been instructed to reach their exam centre an hour before the scheduled time and entry in the centre will be stopped ten minutes before the time given in schedule.

Candidates appearing for the prestigious exams have to carry their entry card, i-card and a photograph. Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smart phones etc will not be allowed inside the centre.

Safety guidelines related to Covid-19 should be ensured and candidates will not be allowed entry without mask. They can carry a 50 ml sanitizer bottle along with them. Seating arrangements have been made considering the social distancing norm.

Two master trainers from the UPSC will come to Bhopal and train the invigilators put on duty in Bhopal on October 1.