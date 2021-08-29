Pune: Six arrested with 3 kg Ambergris in Pimpri Chinchwad

Forest officials on Saturday seized 3 kg Ambergris or whale fish vomit from the Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune district of Maharashtra and arrested six persons, an official said.

Ambergris is a waxy substance produced in the intestines of whales, an endangered species protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The sale of Ambergris, which is used to make perfumes, is prohibited by law.

"After receiving a tip-off on Saturday about some people coming to sell Ambergris, our officials laid a trap and arrested six people. About 3 kg of Ambergris and a vehicle were seized," the forest official said.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:05 AM IST