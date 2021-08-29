e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:12 AM IST

Nagpur: 22-year-old man rescued by cops after announcing suicide plan on Facebook

The man is a health professional and in his goodbye message on Facebook claimed that a person doing a good job always had to suffer.
Representative Image | PTI

A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon after announcing on Facebook that he would live-stream the act, police said.

The man, a resident of Narkhed tehsil, was stopped by Ambazari police after he consumed poison and arrived at Futala Lake on a motorcycle, an official said.

"He is in government medical college and hospital here and his condition is critical. He is a health professional and in his goodbye message on Facebook, he claimed a person doing a good job always had to suffer," he said.

The official said Ambazari police station senior inspector Ashok Bagul was alerted by a citizen, after which the rescue act at Futala Lake was carried out.

