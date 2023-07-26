Pune Shocker: Moneylender Calls Couple, Rapes Wife In Front Of Husband, Records Video & Makes It Viral

Representative Image

In an abhorrable incident that took place in Maharashtra's Hadapsar area, a moneylender allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband for not paying loan. The accused moneylender also got the whole incident video recorded and later made the video viral. Police arrested the accused after the victim filed a complaint with the police.

Incident took place in February 2023 in Hadapsar

The incident took place in February, 2023. The moneylender, identified as one Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh aged 47, who was angry with the husband of the victim for allegedly not returning loan amount, threatened the couple saying he would kill them. Also, he called them to the Mhada colony flat in Hadapsar.

He then used a knife to threaten the couple and allegedly raped the woman in front of the husband. He also got the incident recorded on mobile phone.

Accused makes video viral

According to police, the accused started to create pressure on the victim to have physical relations with him. He used to call the victim asking for sexual favours and threatened her saying that he would make the rape video viral if she did not give in to his demands. The accused moneylender then made the video viral on social media.

Accused arrested by police

When the 34 year old victim learnt about the video gone viral, she approached the police in Hadapsar and filed a complaint against accused Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh. The police then arrested the accused after filing a case against Sheikh and took him under custody.