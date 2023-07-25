Madhya Pradesh: Rape Victim Relates Her Pains To DM, Seeks Arrest Of Culprits | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman visited the collectorate and appealed to the district magistrate to arrest three persons who gang-raped her. According to the woman, when she was returning home in Bhikampur by a taxi on July 5, the driver dropped her at the village square where she was waiting for a vehicle.

When the woman did not find any vehicle a youth of the village along with his two other friends came to her and told that they would drop her at home. Instead of taking her to home, the three youths took the woman to a nearby forest where they gang-raped her.

The woman went to the Girar police station to lodge a complaint, but the cops did not listen to her. Nor did they register any case against the culprits. The district magistrate sent her application to the superintendent of police asking him to inquire into the case and take action against the culprits accordingly.

Read Also Indore: Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra Held

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)