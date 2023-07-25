 Madhya Pradesh: Rape Victim Relates Her Pains To DM, Seeks Arrest Of Culprits
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Rape Victim Relates Her Pains To DM, Seeks Arrest Of Culprits

Madhya Pradesh: Rape Victim Relates Her Pains To DM, Seeks Arrest Of Culprits

The woman went to the Girar police station to lodge a complaint, but the cops did not listen to her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Rape Victim Relates Her Pains To DM, Seeks Arrest Of Culprits | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): A woman visited the collectorate and appealed to the district magistrate to arrest three persons who gang-raped her. According to the woman, when she was returning home in Bhikampur by a taxi on July 5, the driver dropped her at the village square where she was waiting for a vehicle.

When the woman did not find any vehicle a youth of the village along with his two other friends came to her and told that they would drop her at home. Instead of taking her to home, the three youths took the woman to a nearby forest where they gang-raped her.

The woman went to the Girar police station to lodge a complaint, but the cops did not listen to her. Nor did they register any case against the culprits. The district magistrate sent her application to the superintendent of police asking him to inquire into the case and take action against the culprits accordingly.

Read Also
Indore: Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra Held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: MP May Have More Tigers Than Estimated, Say Officials

Bhopal: MP May Have More Tigers Than Estimated, Say Officials

Madhya Pradesh: 6 KM Part Of Bhopal-Chiklod Road To Be Four-Laned

Madhya Pradesh: 6 KM Part Of Bhopal-Chiklod Road To Be Four-Laned

In Demand: The Best Of Satyajit Ray Volume 1 -2, Irrfan - A Life In Movies

In Demand: The Best Of Satyajit Ray Volume 1 -2, Irrfan - A Life In Movies

Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague

Madhya Pradesh: Life Imprisonment To Man For Killing Colleague

Bhopal: Seminar On Sant Raidas From July 29

Bhopal: Seminar On Sant Raidas From July 29