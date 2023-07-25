 Indore: Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra Held
HomeIndoreIndore: Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra Held

The yatra went to seven shiv temples of the ward.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Indore: Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra was organised in Ward No. 36, Nipania, in which a large number of Shiva devotees of the ward participated and prayed for their well being.

The yatra went to seven shiv temples of the ward. Ward in-charge Yashwant Sharma, Kishore Patel, saints and the coordinator of the programme, Suresh Kurvade were present on the occasion.

