Indore: Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra Held | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ladli Behna Kawad Yatra was organised in Ward No. 36, Nipania, in which a large number of Shiva devotees of the ward participated and prayed for their well being.

The yatra went to seven shiv temples of the ward. Ward in-charge Yashwant Sharma, Kishore Patel, saints and the coordinator of the programme, Suresh Kurvade were present on the occasion.

