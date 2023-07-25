Indore: City’s First Sports Injury & Rehab Centre’s Inauguration On July 27 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to provide treatment of injuries and rehabilitation to sportspersons, MGM Allied Health Sciences Institute (MAHSI) has developed the first sports injury rehabilitation centre in the city with the help of Buti Foundation.

The centre has been developed with a whopping Rs 30 lakh and it would be inaugurated on July 27 by Padma Bhushan Prof Nirmal Kumar Ganguly.

According to the deputy director of MAHSI Dr Hemant Shukla, there has been a need for a sports injury centre in Indore, as the state’s commercial capital is producing a large number of sports persons who are representing the country globally, but there are no rehabilitation centres for them.

“Early recovery and return of the sportsman into the game is of utmost importance in their career and we will help them in decreasing the same.

Under the supervision of MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and MAHSI Director Dr DK Taneja, a team of the institute visited the Tatya Tope Sports Complex in Bhopal to study the rehabilitation centre and to develop one for the welfare of sportsmen in Indore division,” Dr Shukla said.

The centre was developed by Buti Foundation which is one of the renowned institutes in helping sportsmen, students, and engineers across the country.

President of Buti Foundation, Ahmedabad, Prof Bimla Buti has also helped in setting up a digital lab for computer training of the students at MAHSI. They have also donated furniture worth about Rs 10 lakh for the girls' hostel.