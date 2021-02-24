Pune reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases; 743 fresh cases, 3 fatalities recorded on February 24 in PMC

In a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, Pune reported 743 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,99,696 on Wednesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,837 with three new fatalities.
A total of 382 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 3,559.
As of now, 1,91,300 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra too reported a huge spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state recorded 8,807 fresh cases in the day. Besides, the state reported 80 fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 51,937.
2,772 patients were discharged in the day, taking the total number of recovered patients 20,08,263. The recovery rate now stands at 94.70%.
Currently, there are 59,358 active COVID-19 cases in the state. According to the health department report, 2,95,578 patients are in home quarantine and 2,446 are in institutional quarantine.
Pune district has the most active cases (10,427), followed by Nagpur (7,851), Mumbai (6,900), Thane (6,552), and Amravati (6,178).
Besides, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has directed private hospitals in the city to reserve around 2,000 to 3,000 beds for infected patients.
In a virtual meeting with private hospitals, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and civic health officials instructed hospitals to reserve maximum beds for COVID-19 patients and not to turn any patient away.