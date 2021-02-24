Maharashtra COVID-19 spike: Private hospitals in Pune asked to reserve over 2,000 beds

"We have instructed hospitals to keep at least 2,000 to 3,000 beds for COVID-19 patients and also asked them not return anyone away," civic health chief Dr Ashish Bharati, said.

Private hospitals will notify the civic body about the number of beds they have reserved and accordingly, the dashboard will be updated, he said. Currently, the PMC has over 1,200 to 1,500 beds available at civic and government-run hospitals, the official said. Apart from this, COVID-19 care centres in Pune are also being readied. As many as 661 new cases and four casualties were reported in Pune city on Tuesday, a civic official said.