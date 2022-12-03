Pune: NDA Passing Out Parade held at Khetrapal Parade Ground at Khadakwasla

Picture courtesy: MAHA INFO CENTRE |

Pune: It was still a few minutes before dawn when we assembled at India's premier tri-service training institute – the National Defence Academy's (NDA) Khetrapal Parade Ground at Khadakwasla in Pune on Wednesday.

With the sunrising on the backdrop of themajestic Sahyadri mountains, about 1,065 cadets participated in the spectacular parade, of which 300 were from the 143 passing out course. This included 207 Army cadets, 39 Naval cadets and 54 Air Force cadets, with 19 cadets from friendly foreign countries (Bhutan, Tajikistan, Maldives, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Mongolia and Bangladesh).

Marking the culmination of the three-year-long, extremely demanding and arduous training at the academy, the 90-minute-long Passing Out Parade (POP) was a spectacle to behold, with contingents of cadets coming through the gates of the Quartermaster's Fort, marching to tunes of the NDA song 'Hum NDA ke cadets hain' and accompanied by the Academy Adjutant astride ona charger.

A masterly display of drillmovements, synchronised with the accompanying band, impressed all those present. The parade was reviewed by the Reviewing Officer Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar – an alumnus of the 61st course of the academy, who arrived in a ceremonial buggy, marked by the first helicopter flypast.

The parade culminated with the impressive flypasts of the helicopters, trainer aircraft and fighter aircraft including the frontline fighter jets of the IAF, Sukhoi-30 MKI. Battalion Cadet Captain Gaurav Yadav of 149 courses who commanded the parade won the President's Gold Medal for standing first in the overall order of merit. He had been rejected twice by the Service Selection Board and got recommended on the third attempt.

Mr Yadav's obsession with the defence forces made him lie to his family after clearing the IIT entrance test. “I wanted to join the forces and I had no option but to lie,” the son of a farmer in Jajor Bass village in Alwar district of Rajasthan said.

He will be joining the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun and opting for Infantry and Para Special Force. Mr Yadav was accompanied by his mother, father and brother.

The Academy Cadet Adjutant who won the President's Silver Medal for standing second in overall order of merit, Sourav Sharma said, “I have been working for this medal from the day I joined NDA. I have been performing in all the activities and have done my best to win this medal. I have inspired my juniors and they tell me they want to be like me. That's what it takes to be an NDA cadet and win the medal,” said Mr Sharma, who is from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Cadet Quarter Master Sergeant Vivek Mahla of Hunter Squadron won the President's Bronze Medal. Mr Mahla, who studied at Rashtriya Military School in Ajmer is the son of an ex-serviceman. “Time management and physical training was difficult,” said Mr Mahla, adding that he “I went through punishments with my entire squadron and that's where we bond,” he added.