Pune: National Defence Academy posts Param Vir Chakra Awardee as instructor at academy

The National Defence Academy on Tuesday called having Param Vir Chakra Awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar of 13th Battalion- the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, a matter of great pride and privilege, and informed that he has been posted as an instructor and a "role model" for the cadets.

In an official statement, the NDA said, "The Junior Commissioned Officer has been promoted to the rank of 'Subedar Major' by Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, AVSM, VM, Commandant, NDA for his continued dedication and devotion to the service." Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC was enrolled as a young rifleman in the 13th Battalion of The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

On July 4, 1999, during Operation Vijay, the young soldier volunteered to be the leading scout of the attacking column tasked to capture area Flat Top of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley.

As per the NDA statement, the attacking column was stalled by the enemy's heavy automatic fire from one of the sangars, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar realizing the gravity of the situation and with utter disregard to his personal safety, charged at the enemy. In the ensuing hand-to-hand combat, he killed three of the intruders and was himself seriously injured. Despite his injuries, he charged onto the second sangar. Taken totally by surprise, the enemy left behind a Universal Machine Gun and started running. Rifleman Sanjay Kumar picked up the UMG and killed the fleeing enemy. Although bleeding profusely, he refused to be evacuated.

"The brave action on his part motivated his comrades and they took no notice of the treacherous terrain and charged onto the enemy and wrested the area Flat Top from the hands of the enemy," the statement read.

"He will be a source of inspiration and a living example of true military ethos, courage and valour for the future leadership of Indian Armed Forces training at NDA," it added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:22 PM IST