Delhi: One held for kidnapping, shooting nude video of MBA student at gun point

New Delhi: Two days after an MBA student's suicide attempt in Delhi, the man who allegedly kidnapped him, shot his nude video at gunpoint and blackmailed him, has been arrested. The police are looking for two more accused in the case.

The student, who lives in south Delhi, had consumed phenyl. His family found him and rushed him to hospital. His story of being blackmailed over a video, humiliated and threatened emerged then.

According to a report, as part of their plan, one of the accused allegedly befriended the student. On October 23, 2020, they kidnapped him, took him to a room and shot a nude video of him at gunpoint. They also made a video of him with Ganja, Charas and a pistol. Later they threatened to implicate him in a false case and demanded ₹ 20 lakh from him.

Even after the family paid ₹ 5 lakh, the accused allegedly circulated the student's nude video in his colony and among his relatives and friends. On February 1, they allegedly threatened to kill the student and his family if they did not hand over money.

The police say a case had been registered on Sunday on the complaint of the student. The police took the main accused into custody for questioning, after which he was arrested. He is being interrogated about other accused involved in the incident.

The student's family met with the police on Monday and say they were assured of justice. A senior officer also assured action against the constable.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022