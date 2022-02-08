Assam: 2 cops assault journalist after he questions them on flouting traffic rules, FIR registered

Chirang: An FIR has been registered against two police constables for allegedly assaulting a journalist after the latter questioned them for not wearing helmets while they were riding bikes in Basugaon in Assam on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the journalist namely Jayant Debnath said, "Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight. When I told them I am a journalist, they got more furious." "Police is given free hand in Assam and they are misusing it. I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action. Had the incident occured at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour," he added.

Meanwhile, Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) ensured that the necessary action is being taken in the matter. "Based on the FIR by Jayant Debnath against two constables, we are taking necessary action in the matter. We have 'reserved closed' the two constables," he stated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:26 AM IST