Pune: Confusion at graveyard as Sassoon hospital hands over wrong corpse to family

The Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) on Monday informed Nazneen Bagwan (35) about the death of her estranged husband Asif Ghulam Bagwan. The corpse was handed over to the family in a bag and was brought straight to the Noorani Muslim graveyard in Kondhwa.

However, when the family was readying the body for the burial, they realised that it was not Asif. Later, when the relatives contacted Nazneen's husband, it was found that he was alive.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Nazneen Bagwan said, "We received a message that my estranged husband, Asif Ghulam Bagwan, died in Khadki today. We rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital and the body, inside a bag, was handed over to us and we directly brought it to the graveyard."

"When we were readying the body for the burial, I finally got to see the face and realised that it was not the body of my husband. To confirm, I checked the body for marks on the leg, which my husband has. The marks were missing and confirmed my suspicion. My relatives, then, contacted my husband and found that he was alive," she added.

Meanwhile, the family handed over the unidentified corpse to the hospital authorities and also informed the Kondhwa Police Station.