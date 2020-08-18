Dr Rajesh Deshmukh is Pune’s new collector

The Maharashtra government, on Monday, carried out a minor bureaucratic reshuffle. Haffkine Institute’s Managing Director Dr Rajesh Deshmukh has been appointed as Pune district’s collector after the incumbent Naval Kishore Sharma was recently appointed as the deputy secretary in the prime minister’s office (PMO). Dr Kunal Khemnar will replace Dr Deshmukh as the new MD of Haffkine Institute.

Deshmukh's appointment comes on a day when the district continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, Pune city surpassed Mumbai to emerge as the new hotspot in the country.

Parag Jain is appointed as the new textile secretary, while SA Tagde is the principal secretary of the social justice department.

The government has appointed Sunil Chavan as Aurangabad district collector. The post was lying vacant after the incumbent Uday Choudhary was last week appointed as the deputy secretary in the chief secretary's office in Mantralaya.

Sandip Kadam will be the new Bhandara district collector.