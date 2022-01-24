Pune-based couple designs special dinnerware for people with neuromotor disorders

It is said necessity is the mother of inventions, and Pune-based product designer Falguni Gokhale has proved that to be true, helping design Shreyasa Dignity Dinnerware – a special set of dinner plates and bowls that aid people with motor neuron disease (MND) in living with dignity.

People suffering from ALS, MND, Parkinson's disease and other neuromotor disorders face numerous challenges. Improving the quality of life of such patients helps them feel independent, confident and mentally fit, which results in better physical and mental well-being.

“I was the primary caregiver of my younger sister Madhavi Patel when she was detected with amyotrophic laterals sclerosis (ALS) in 2018. It is a rare condition that progressively damages motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, stopping them from sending messages to muscles,” said Falguni. Madhavi was still in control of her muscle movement till 2019, but since ALS is a progressive disease, she slowly began to lose muscle control.

Her condition got worse in January 2020, when she could not hold basic things in her hands. “I had to practically spoon-feed her as there was no hand-to-mouth coordination and simple things like picking up food had become troublesome for her. She was losing her grip and was feeling very uncomfortable,” said Falguni.

While Madhavi holds a topnotch job with the Canadian government and is also considered the brightest and most independent of the three sisters, ALS is slowly turning the progressive, fun-loving 49-year-old into a dependent person. People affected by such disorders or even old age find it a challenge to scoop food into their mouths while eating from standard plates and bowls due to weak grip or hand tremors. “Madhavi was in Pune for Ayurvedic treatment, mostly to slow the onset of the disease as it has no cure.

It was getting difficult for her to eat and even carry out basic tasks. We could see her struggle to grip and use a spoon,” said Falguni. This led Falguni to think about creating a basic dinnerware set that would enable her sister to become independent once again and regain her dignity.

“This specially crafted, hand-fabricated set comprising a dinner plate, medium-deep plate and a bowl can be used by people suffering from motor neuron diseases and also senior citizens. The design is such that a spoon pushes food into the curved edge of the plate where it naturally lands onto the spoon,” explained Falguni who designed the plates while her product designer husband hand-fabricated and spin manufactured the prototype, initially in brass and then in stainless steel. These plates made it easy for Madhavi to scoop up food, although she still needs some assistance. “I am thrilled with my plates designed with so much care and love. I find that it is very easy to eat from them.

I can scoop the food from the plate and put it in my mouth comfortably. The plates allow me to eat independently and I feel really good using them,” said Madhavi. Medical practitioners feel that such aids will invoke a feeling of positivity among people suffering from such conditions, provide necessary support and enable them to live with dignity. The General Administrator of KEM Hospital in Pune, Shirin Wadia said, “These plates designed especially for people with impaired motor functions are a very real need in today's world. They are ergonomically designed and do wonders to preserve the independence and dignity that is essential to ensure positive morale and good quality of life for them.”

The Gokhales are now looking at licensing their products as they feel the positivity and sense of independence they provide can slow down the progression of such diseases, apart from making life easier for patients. The products are affordable and the designs can be easily replicated in different materials like ceramic, porcelain and glass.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 08:45 AM IST