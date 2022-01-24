e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Mumbai: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray virtually unveils statue of Maharana Pratap

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday virtually unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazgaon in Mumbai.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other senior officials were also present at the event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and State Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray paid tribute to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of their birth anniversaries, at their residence in Mumbai on Sunday.

(With inputs from agency)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:41 AM IST
