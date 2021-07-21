Pune: Ajit Pawar asks police, civic authorities to crack down on illegal birthday hoardings

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said the police and civic authorities are free to take action against "unauthorised" hoardings that have been put up in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to wish him on his birthday.

Scores of hoardings have been put up in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad wishing Pawar and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who share a birthday on July 22.

Speaking to reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad, the deputy chief minister said, "If the hoardings are illegal, police should take action. I did not ask (party workers and others) to put up unauthorised hoardings. I am a man who always abides by the rules." If these hoardings are illegal, concerned officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), which is ruled by the BJP, should initiate action, said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district.

Several hoardings referring to Fadanvis as the "architect of new Pune" and "vikas purush" (man of development) have been put up by BJP supporters and party workers, while hoardings terming junior Pawar as "karbhari laybhari" (excellent administrator) are dotting Pune city.

The elections of both the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad civic bodies are scheduled to take place next year.