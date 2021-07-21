Mumbai Rains: Despite heavy rainfall, flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remain normal

Intermittent rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, but the train and flight operations were not affected.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an 'orange alert' for Mumbai on Wednesday, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Despite heavy rainfall, the flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport remained normal.
"Flight operations from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are normal. No flight diversions or runway closures announced. All flights are running on schedule," CSMIA spokesperson said.
Even the trains on both Western and Central lines in Mumbai are running on all corridors without any disruption.
The Central Railway said that local train services are running normally on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Transharbour Line, and the Fourth Corridor. No long-distance trains have been rescheduled as well.
While, the Western Railway said that despite the heavy rain its suburban services are running normally. "In spite of the heavy rains, the Western Railway's suburban train services are running normal," WR's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.
There was no diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and the operations were smooth so far, its spokesperson said.
According to BMC officials, the IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy showers at a few places and occasional winds reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 60 kmph in some areas.
The island city recorded 11.69 mm rain, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17.95 mm and 13.24 mm rain, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the BMC said.
