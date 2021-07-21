Mumbai traffic update: Waterlogging slows down traffic movement on roads, no major snarls

Mumbai: Wednesday morning saw comparatively slow moving traffic owing to the heavy rains lashing in the city. The vehicular movement was slow but moving, said officials, as not many motorists were seen on roads due to Wednesday being a public holiday for Bakri Eid. There was, however, a little congestion due to the waterlogging and potholes on the roads. There were no major traffic snarls reported on Wednesday, said police.

While there was a waterlogging issue reported in Malad-Jogeshwari and Vile Parle-Bandra belt, causing traffic, no major congestion was seen on the Western Express, with roads being mostly clear due to the public holiday. The movement was slow due to the low visibility and heavy rains, but the traffic situation was well under control.

On the Eastern Freeway, Sion was the most waterlogged area and had traffic snarls reported in the morning, while the Bhandup-Mulund belt on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) had a few congestion points due to the waterlogging and potholes, which were eventually cleared up in 20 minutes.

The Mulund Goregaon Link road was also clear on Monday, however, the bridge over a nullah at Goregaon that connected the Mrinaltai Gore flyover to SV Road was washed out in the incessant rains, causing traffic hold up. An official said that the movement of vehicles that broke down in the rains caused congestion and blockages, but was cleared after the cranes were roped in for the rescue.