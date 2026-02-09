 Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week

As part of Mumbai Climate Week, Project Mumbai has launched “Vaartavaran: Citizen Speak Forum” to amplify citizen voices on climate change. The platform invites students, professionals and community members to share lived experiences of climate impact in the city. Selected speakers will get five minutes on stage, with no technical expertise required.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi

Updated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
As part of Mumbai Climate Week, Project Mumbai has announced the launch of "Vaartavaran: Citizen Speak Forum," a public platform designed to amplify citizen voices on climate change and its impact on everyday life in the city.

As part of Mumbai Climate Week, Project Mumbai has announced the launch of “Vaartavaran: Citizen Speak Forum,” a public platform designed to amplify citizen voices on climate change and its impact on everyday life in the city.

Inclusive Conversations Across City Life

Recognising Mumbai as a city shaped by diverse experiences—from local trains and neighbourhood gullies to offices, classrooms, coastlines, and homes—the forum aims to open the conversation on climate change to the people who live it daily. Students, working professionals, activists, community members, and concerned citizens are being invited to share their perspectives through personal experiences, ideas, concerns, questions, and potential solutions.

Organisers emphasised that participants do not need technical expertise or formal training in climate science. The forum seeks authentic, lived narratives rooted in care for Mumbai and its future, highlighting how climate change is being experienced at the grassroots level. Stories may range from recurring flooding and changing neighbourhoods to workplace challenges, community initiatives, or individual lifestyle shifts.

Selected Speakers Get Five-Minute Platform

Selected speakers will be given a five-minute opportunity to speak on stage and present their views during the forum. The initiative aims to underline that meaningful climate action emerges not only from policy discussions and institutional spaces, but also from everyday lives and citizen-led conversations across the city.

Applications are open to individuals who are not formally associated with Mumbai Climate Week and who do not have any criminal record.

Project Mumbai stated that Vaartavaran seeks to create an inclusive, citizen-driven dialogue, reinforcing the belief that conversations have the power to move cities and inspire collective climate action.

Interested participants can apply through the official link:

https://events.godreamcast.com/mcw/vaartavaran

Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
Project Mumbai Launches 'Vaartavaran' Citizen Forum To Amplify Public Voice At Mumbai Climate Week
