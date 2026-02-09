Mumbai To Host Inaugural Climate Week Summit From February 16, Featuring Global Leaders And Local Action

MCW will be India’s first platform dedicated to accelerating climate action, empowering Mumbai, India, and the Global South to develop transformative, citizen-driven climate action. | X @Mumbai_Climate

Mumbai: The Mumbai Climate Week (MCW) which will start from next Tuesday, February 16 to February 18 at Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, will see atleast 35 distinguished speakers- from public and private sectors, national and international experts, deliberating on "curated climate conversations and solutions."

Modeled on New York Climate Week

MCW will be India’s first platform dedicated to accelerating climate action, empowering Mumbai, India, and the Global South to develop transformative, citizen-driven climate action. Modelled on New York Climate Week, MCW is hosted by Project Mumbai in partnership with the Maharashtra government’s Department of Environment and Climate Change, with support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The three-day summit will have a hub-and-spoke model, linking high-level policy deliberations at the central venue with satellite events across Mumbai.

On the first day, i.e February 16, the summit will hold sessions like - Building Livable Cities: Strategic Planning for an Improved Quality Life, Integrated Resilience Planning, Building Better Market Ecosystems: Producer se Consumer Tak, and Rewriting the Climate Future.

Prominent Speakers on Opening Day

The seasons will see speakers including BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, CEO of Tata Trust Siddharth Sharma, CEO of Paani Foundation Satyajit Bhatkaal, CSO of Zomato Anjali Kumar, MD of Bain Capital Amit Chandra and others.

On February 17, the second day will hold sessions on Future Cities: Interlinked Realities, Accelerating Sub-national Climate Action, Unlocking Climate Finance and Transition Fund in the Global South, Extreme Heat and Future Outdoor Work, and others. The second day will also see a Fireside Chat organised by the Clinton Foundation in which it's Director of Board and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will participate.

High-Level Participants from Government and Finance

The other powerful participants on the second day include: CEO of Niti Aayog BVR Subrahmanyam, Union Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav, Former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik, Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Dr Acquino Vimal, Regional Director of World Bank Imad Fakhouray, MDs of other Indian Banks and NGOs.

On February 19, the ‘Winner Presentations and Investor Speed Seeding’ session will be held, marking the end of MCW. National Stock Exchange, which also extended its partnership for MCW, had launched an Innovation Challenge, a flagship platform designed to identify, evaluate, and accelerate high-impact climate solutions aligned with India’s sustainable development priorities.

Announced as a Global Platform in 2025

In October last year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Mumbai will host Climate Week 2026, a global platform that will focus on strengthening urban resilience in the Global South by linking policy-making with grassroots action. Key partners include the Climate Group, the organisation behind Climate Week NYC, along with UNICEF, the Rainmatter Foundation, and the National Gallery of Modern Art.

The schedule of events and panellists for the first-of-its-kind MCW will be officially announced by CM Devendra Fadnavis. The schedule was to be announced February first week; however, due to state mourning followed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's demise, the official announcement was postponed.

