 Mumbai Hospital Recruitment Scam Probe: Inquiry Committee Seeks Records In Alleged Doctor Hiring Irregularities At HBT Trauma Care Centre
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has formed a probe panel into alleged irregular recruitment of doctors at HBT Trauma Care Centre after claims by Ravindra Waikar of fake appointments, forged attendance and salary fraud during 2024–25.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Civic investigators demand staffing and salary documents as scrutiny deepens into suspected irregular doctor appointments at a Mumbai trauma hospital | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 09: A committee formed to inquire into alleged mismanagement and irregularities in the recruitment of doctors at Mumbai’s HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari (East) has sought detailed information and documents from the Medical Superintendent as part of its investigation.

Probe triggered by MP’s complaint

The probe was initiated following questions raised by Member of Parliament Ravindra Waikar, who alleged that a large-scale scam took place in the recruitment of doctors at the civic-run trauma hospital.

The allegations pertain to appointments made during the period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, when the then Medical Superintendent was holding charge.

Allegations of irregular recruitment

According to the complaint, nearly 60 to 70 doctors were recruited between October 2024 and March 2025 without conducting mandatory interviews.

It is alleged that a contractual clerk, misusing the authority of the Medical Superintendent, processed these appointments. Several of the appointed doctors reportedly never reported for duty, yet salaries were allegedly withdrawn in their names using forged attendance signatures, pointing to possible financial fraud.

Inquiry committee constituted

To verify whether any malpractice or financial irregularities occurred during the said period, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) constituted a three-member inquiry committee.

The panel comprises Mrinalini Surve, Joint Chief Personnel Officer at Cooper Hospital; Dr Neelam Redkar, Professor and Head of Medicine at Cooper Hospital; and Dr Ghanshyam Ahuja, Acting Deputy Dean of LTMG Hospital.

Documents sought from Medical Superintendent

As part of the inquiry, Dr Ghanshyam Ahuja, Acting Deputy Dean of LTMG Hospital and a member of the committee, has directed the Medical Superintendent to immediately submit copies of the questions raised by MP Ravindra Waikar, details of all officers and staff involved in the doctor recruitment process—including names, designations and employee codes—and all documents related to recruitment, attendance and salary payments during the specified period.

Health activists allege wider pattern

Health activists have alleged that the case reflects a wider pattern of corruption in some civic hospitals, where doctors are appointed on paper, discouraged from reporting for duty, and a portion of their salaries is allegedly siphoned off. It has also been claimed that biometric attendance systems were bypassed in favour of manual registers to facilitate fraudulent payments.

Hospital’s role and next steps

HBT Trauma Care Centre plays a crucial role in handling emergency and accident cases in Mumbai’s western suburbs. The findings of the inquiry will be critical in determining accountability and assessing whether patient safety and public funds were compromised. The committee is expected to submit its report to senior civic authorities after completing the investigation.

