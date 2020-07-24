Prithviraj Chavan calls for probe over allegations that BJP linked firm handled EC's ads during Maha Assembly polls

A day after RTI activist and journalist Saket Gokhale alleged that during the Fadnavis regime, Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) issued ads through an agency owned by the BJP IT cell convener, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Friday asked the Election Commission of India to conduct a thorough inquiry into the whole episode.

He said such a probe was necessary as ‘‘the very integrity of the free and fair conduct of the election process appears to be undermined’’.

Interestingly, the Election Commission of India has sought a report from Maharashtra CEO Baldev Singh, who succeeded Ashwani Kumar, who was shifted by the erstwhile BJP government in July 2019.