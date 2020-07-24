Did EC 'hire' BJP IT cell to handle social media ahead of 2019 Maha polls? Here's what Devang Dave has to say

The Maharashtra government has launched an inquiry into the contract awarded by the state's electoral officer for handling the poll commission's 2019 social media campaign to BJP member Devang Dave, in the run-up to the assembly elections that year.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Home, Satej Patil told The Free Press Journal, ‘‘We are looking into the matter. Had Devang Dave influenced the bidding process? Was there any pressure? If the probe reveals any wrongdoing, the state government will take stern action.’’

Patil said the government would also look into claims that Dave was a member of the IT Board of Maharashtra. He added that there was no such board.

The minister's announcement came after an RTI activist and journalist, in a series of tweets, alleged that the Election Commission of India had essentially hired the BJP IT cell to handle its social media in Maharashtra in the run-up to the 2019 state assembly elections.

However, in a series of tweets, Dave, an entrepreneur and the national convener for IT-Social Media at the BJYM, the youth wing of the BJP, denied any wrongdoing.

‘‘We do not earn our bread and butter by doing any kind of 'dalali' but by hard work. The work assigned by the Election Commission to Signpost was after following due process. There is no illegality whatsoever. Is it also forbidden for political activists to make an honest living?’’ he said.