When the state is fighting against CoVID-19, no one should indulge in politics, slams Prithviraj Chavan

Congress party launched an attack on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for not respecting the recommendation of the state cabinet on the nomination of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council. “When the state is fighting against CoVID-19, no one should indulge in politics,” slammed former CM Prithviraj Chavan.

The governor has discretionary power about whom he wants to invite for swearing in. We have seen how the governor used this power and installed a government for just 80 hours. But once an elected government is constituted, he is duty bound to follow the recommendations of the state cabinet.

If they don’t agree with the recommendation of the cabinet, they can send it back to the state government for reconsideration. But if the government sends the same recommendation after re-consideration, the governor must accept it. “This is as per the letter and spirit of the Constitution,” Chavan said, answering a question during his press conference.

“In Uddhav Thackeray’s case, the governor has not sent back the first recommendation. But the state cabinet again sent him the same recommendation. Amidst the outbreak, nobody should be involved in petty politics. Everyone should behave responsibly,” he said.

Taunting the governor about his links with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress general secretary and spokesperson, Sachin Sawant appealed to the governor to take a call on the state cabinet by removing ‘the cap’. Koshyari wears a black cap, which is part of the RSS uniform.

“If the governor removes the cap, he would certainly understand his responsibility and he will certainly appoint Uddhav Thackeray to the legislative council. This cap is proving to be an obstacle against his Constitutional duty,” Sawant said in his tweet in Marathi.