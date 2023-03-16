 Pre-monsoon rains lash Mumbai, Maharashtra; more crop damage likely
Farmers are already reeling from losses caused by last week's heavy rains, which destroyed standing crops.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative | Pixabay

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported light showers in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Thursday. The rains have the potential to exacerbate crop losses in the state.

The rains come after the city recorded the season's highest temperature - 39.4 degrees Celsius - earlier this week, and at a time when the state has seen an increase in influenza cases and viral infections.

"Most of central Maharashtra reported thunder and rain. Raigad also reported light rain," the IMD said.

On Thursday morning, the city's temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 82%.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre's (RMC) predicted that Mumbai will witness rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on Thursday.

On Thursday, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra reported light showers.

As per the RMC's prediction, Mumbaikars can expect cloudy skies for the rest of the week.

(With PTI inputs)

