Mumbai Weather: City witnesses unseasonal rainfall even as AQI remains 'poor' | File

Mumbai residents can expect cloudy skies for the rest of the week, as per the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre's (RMC) prediction.

The RMC has predicted that Mumbai will witness rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, the city's temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 82%.

At midnight on Monday, a few areas of Mumbai, including Andheri, Borivali, and Parel, witnessed light rain.

According to senior IMD officials, the rain was caused by the interaction of dry and wet wind.

On Wednesday evening as well, several parts of the city witnessed light rainfall.

Yeh Mumbai mein ho kya raha hai.😮😮😮#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/3aN36zkWyj — Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) March 16, 2023

Mumbai Weather

IMD said that on Thursday the city and suburbs will witness rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius & 22 degrees Celsius.

Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 273 as of 8 am on Thursday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 273 and 169 units, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 310 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 225 AQI Poor

Worli: 306 AQI Very Poor

Sion: 187 AQI Poor

Malad: 280 AQI Poor

Mulund: 200 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 305 AQI Very Poor