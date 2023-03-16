Mumbai Weather: City witnesses unseasonal rainfall even as AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbai residents can expect cloudy skies for the rest of the week, as per the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre's (RMC) prediction.
The RMC has predicted that Mumbai will witness rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening on Thursday.
On Thursday morning, the city's temperature stood at 27 degrees Celsius while the humidity was 82%.
At midnight on Monday, a few areas of Mumbai, including Andheri, Borivali, and Parel, witnessed light rain.
According to senior IMD officials, the rain was caused by the interaction of dry and wet wind.
On Wednesday evening as well, several parts of the city witnessed light rainfall.
Mumbai Weather
IMD said that on Thursday the city and suburbs will witness rain or thundershowers towards afternoon or evening. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius & 22 degrees Celsius.
Poor' air quality
As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 273 as of 8 am on Thursday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 273 and 169 units, respectively.
AQI of different areas in Mumbai
Colaba: 310 AQI Very Poor
Mazgaon: 225 AQI Poor
Worli: 306 AQI Very Poor
Sion: 187 AQI Poor
Malad: 280 AQI Poor
Mulund: 200 AQI Moderate
Navi Mumbai: 305 AQI Very Poor