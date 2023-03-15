 Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rain between March 15 to 17; AQI remains 'poor'
As per IMD's forecast, light rains are expected in the city over the next 72 hours, between March 15-17. The weather conditions are likely to provide some respite from the heat.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rain over next 2 to 3 days; AQI remains 'poor'

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies on Wednesday morning even as parts of the city witnessed rainfall the night before.

Although the intensity of the rainfall was very light, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials claim that the quantity was also below the measurable limit.

As per IMD's forecast, light rains are expected in the city over the next 72 hours, between March 15-17. The weather conditions are likely to provide some respite from the heat.

On Tuesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, both four degrees above normal.

The city sizzled on Sunday after recording a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, which was the highest maximum temperature recorded across India on the day.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 225 as of 9 am on Wednesday, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 225 and 154 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

IMD said that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 35oC & 23oC.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 310 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 176 AQI Moderate

Worli: 139 AQI Moderate

Sion: 187 AQI Poor

Malad: 280 AQI Poor

Mulund: 159 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 305 AQI Very Poor



