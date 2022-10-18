Praja foundation's report on law and order in Mumbai paints a grim picture of the city

Praja foundation's report on law and order in Mumbai portrays a grim picture of the city | Representative Photo

Praja foundation NGO has published its report on 'State of Policing and Law and order in Mumbai'.

According to the report, crimes registered for molestation in Mumbai increased by 172 per cent, rape by 235 per cent, and Kidnapping and abduction by 650 per cent from 2012 to 2021.

Crimes related to murder, theft, and chain snatching have decreased by 27 per cent, 16 per cent, and 88 per cent respectively. According to Praja, the registration of major crimes in Mumbai has increased by 112 per cent from 2012 to 2021.

The report has emphasized on the Crime against women and children. On an average 95 per cent of trials for crimes against women, children, and under POCSO are pending till 2021.

There are a total of 1,59,746 cases registered under IPC till the year 2021 and out of that 67 per cent of cases are under investigation by the Police. Similarly, 17,180 crimes against women, 11,152 crimes against children, and 3011 crimes against POCSO were registered till the year 2021. Out of this, 74 per cent of crimes against women, 82 per cent of crimes against children, and 72 per cent of crimes against POCSO are pending at different stages of the investigation.

In the year 2021, 196 cases of rape were registered in Borivali, Dahisar, and Malad West areas. 127 rape cases have been registered in Mulund Ghatkopar, Shivaji Nagar, 208 rape cases in Vile parle Kurla and Bandra area, 265 rape cases in Jogeshwari, Goregaon, and Andheri area, 143 rape cases in Chembur, Sion, Koliwada, Mahim and 89 rape cases have been registered in Worli, Byculla, Colaba, and Malabar hill area.

Furthermore, in the year 2021, the court had given its verdict on 16,970 total cases of IPC. Out of this, in 48 per cent of cases accused got conviction, and in 52 per cent of the cases accused were discharged from the case. There were 28,466 crimes against women, for the trial stage the court gave orders in 721 cases wherein in 26 percent of cases accused were convicted and in 74 per cent of cases accused got acquittal. There were 5274 POCSO cases for trial before the court, out of which the court gave orders in 360 cases. In 35 per cent of these cases accused got conviction and in 65 per cent of cases accused got acquittal.

The report claimed that at the end of the year 2021, 97 per cent of crimes against women, and 93 per cent of crimes under POCSO are pending before the court.

The report stated that there was a high pendency of investigation in cases of crime against children (82 per cent), women (74 per cent), and crimes under POCSO (72 per cent).

Praja report alleged that despite rising crimes against women and children, only 6 questions related to crimes against children and 14 questions about crimes against women were raised in the state assembly by the MLAs in the year 2021. Only 9 questions were asked on issues related to drugs in 2021.

Yogesh Mishra, Head Dialogue Program, Praja foundation said, "888 rape cases were registered in Mumbai, and 59 per cent of cases were registered under POCSO Act. In 100 per cent of the POCSO rape cases, the offender was known to the victims. Hence, it is imperative to conduct widespread awareness among children in schools and other stakeholders about these crimes."

Mishra further said, "According to the act all POCSO cases should be completed within one year but it has been seen that the delay is happening from both the investigation and judiciary stages."

For instance, in 2021, 72 per cent of POCSO cases were pending investigation, and 42 per cent of cases took more that one year to complete. Similarly, in 2021, 60 per cent of the total POCSO trial proceedings took 1 to 5 years to receive judgment. It is noteworthy that 97 per cent of POCSO cases were tried in a special POCSO court in 2021 as against 72 per cent in 2020.