Power Block On August 24 to Impact Western Railway Trains; Check Details

Mumbai: Due to a two-hour Power Block on August 24th, 2023, from 11.25 am to 1.25 pm, for the launching of a 36m composite girder of Valsad ROB between Atul & Valsad, several Western Railway trains will be canceled and regulated.

According to a senior officer of Western Railway, two trains will be canceled: "Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam MEMU" and "Train No. 09153 Umargam - Valsad MEMU."

In addition, "Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special" will be regulated by 55 minutes, "Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express" will be regulated by 35 minutes, "Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express" will be regulated by 1 hour and 40 minutes, and "Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express" will be regulated by 1 hour and 30 minutes at different stations.

