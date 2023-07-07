 Post Offices In Navi Mumbai Region To Hold Aadhaar Registration & Update Camp
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Post Offices In Navi Mumbai Region To Hold Aadhaar Registration & Update Camp | Representative Image

Post offices in the Navi Mumbai region will hold special camps to facilitate Aadhaar registration and updates. The Postmaster General issued a directive in this regard to offer accessible services to individuals and organizations in need.

The camps will cater to the requests received from housing societies, apartment associations, voluntary organizations, industrial establishments, and any other organization or individual seeking Aadhaar-related services.

Camps will also accept forms for various schemes run at post offices

Apart from Aadhaar registration and updates, these camps will also accept forms for opening new Post Office Savings Bank accounts, including Recurring Deposit (RD), Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and Mahila Samman Bachat Certificates (MSSC), according to Dr. Sanjay Liye, the Postmaster General.

Contact Details

Those interested in organizing such camps, including organizations, companies, and associations, can contact the Deputy Director (Postal Services) at the Postmaster General's Office, located at the second floor of the Panvel Head Post Office Building in Sector-19, Panvel.

For further inquiries, individuals can reach out via phone or WhatsApp message at 02227482724, or email at bdnmr.mh@indiapost. gov.in.

