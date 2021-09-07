Porn Film Racket: Bombay HC rejects Gehana Vasisth’s pre-arrest bail application

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has rejected anticipatory bail of actor-director Gehana Vasisth in the third First Information Report (FIR) filed against her in the porn film racket case.

Justice Sandeep Shinde rejected Vasisth’s application on Tuesday wherein she had said that she apprehends arrest in the third FIR lodged against her.

The police had lodged a case against her after receiving a complaint from a woman stating that Vasisth also directed porn films and that she threatened, coerced and lured women with money to act in “obscene film videos”.

Earlier, additional public prosecutor (APP) Prajakta Shinde had informed the HC that they plan to add additional charge of trafficking against Vasisth. Prosecution had said that they have filed an application in the lower court seeking to add an offence under Section 370 (whoever receives or detains a person against his/her will or any person as a slave) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vasisth in the third FIR.

It was justice Shinde who had raised the query as to why section 370 was not invoked against Vasisth which deals with trafficking. Besides, the court had also asked to explain why her custody was not required.

Following this, the prosecution had made application before the lower court to invoke Section 370 against Vasisth.

Vasisth’s advocate Abhishek Yende argued section 370 couldn’t be invoked since there was a video recording of the woman giving a no objection for shooting the video. Besides, an agreement was signed by the parties and there are Whatsapp chats between Vasisth and the complainant who had even promoted the web series.

Yende even argued that the conduct of the woman should also be seen and fact noted that she had done bold content even earlier.

Vasisth has been booked under Sections 354C (outraging modesty of woman), 292, 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Businessman and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is also an accused in another FIR in the porn film case.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 01:15 PM IST