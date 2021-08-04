'Is this porn?' asks Gehana Vasisth as she goes nude on Instagram LIVE after defending Raj Kundra

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with pornography racket case.
The Court has kept the matter on Friday for further hearing and asked the police to file their reply on Vasisth's anticipatory bail plea.
On July 29, a case registered at Malvani Police Station, against Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.
During investigation it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured by giving them break in some web series or short stories. These actors were called for auditions and were asked to give 'bold' scenes, which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, which were against the wishes of the actors.
Following this, Gehana, went nude on her Instagram LIVE. She captioned the video as, “without cloth live. m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a porn but when I wear all the cloths, some ppl claim porn. height of hypocrisy."
Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari, who is currently released on bail, was earlier arrested in February 2021 in another pornography case. She got bail after four months.
The court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of model Sherlyn Chopra, another accused in the case.
Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23.
Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.
Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
With inputs from Agencies