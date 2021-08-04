'Is this porn?' asks Gehana Vasisth as she goes nude on Instagram LIVE after defending Raj Kundra

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with pornography racket case.

The Court has kept the matter on Friday for further hearing and asked the police to file their reply on Vasisth's anticipatory bail plea.

On July 29, a case registered at Malvani Police Station, against Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

During investigation it came to light that some small-time artistes were lured by giving them break in some web series or short stories. These actors were called for auditions and were asked to give 'bold' scenes, which later turned out to be semi-nude or nude scenes, which were against the wishes of the actors.

Following this, Gehana, went nude on her Instagram LIVE. She captioned the video as, “without cloth live. m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's a porn but when I wear all the cloths, some ppl claim porn. height of hypocrisy."