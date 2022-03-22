Poor decision to launch Aaditya Thackeray at national level: BJP MLC Padalkar

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his party’s failure at the recent Assembly elections. Padalkar reminded Raut that Sena got lesser votes than the NOTA option in Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

“I must remind you that you got lesser votes than NOTA in the recent Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections. It was a poor decision to launch honourable Aditya Thackeray at the national level. It seems like you wanted that public humiliation like Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP leader said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decisions and actions in Kashmir, the BJP MLC said the PM is not frightened by terrorist threats. “Mr Raut, for your information, when Pakistan-sponsored terrorists threatened to hoist tri-colour flag in Lal Chowk, Narendra Modi did not pay any heed and hoisted the national flag there.”

Referring to the recent promise by the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Energy Minister on not disconnecting farmers’ electricity, Padalkar said, however, it's not implemented. “The power cuts and disconnection are leading to the suicide among farmers. You write at least a few paragraphs on it,” he told Raut.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:05 AM IST