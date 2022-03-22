Palghar: Man held for killing mother over petty issue

Police on Tuesday arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly killing his mother over a petty issue here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The accused, Rupesh Gangani, was a habitual drinker and used to frequently quarrel with his over 70-year-old mother, the official from Tarapur police station said.

During one such tiff on Monday evening at their house in Tarapur, the man allegedly attacked his mother with a wooden log following which she died, he said.

Their neighbours alerted the police who later nabbed the accused and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:31 AM IST