Navi Mumbai: Convocation ceremony of RAIT held in Nerul

Nerul: The convocation ceremony of Ramrao Adik Institute of Technology (RAIT) of D. Y. Patil Group, Nerul, held last week where as many as 950 students were given degree certificates. The degree distribution ceremony was held on behalf of the University of Mumbai.

President of Dr D Y Patil group Dr. Vijay Patil congratulated graduating students and wishes for their future endeavors.

The degrees were awarded by the Chief Guest, Surajit Subhasranjan Roy, MD and CEO, IDBI Intech Ltd., Dr. Shirish Patil, Vice Chancellor DYPU, and Dr. M. D. Patil, Principal, RAIT.

RAIT conferred the ‘Sahyog Award’ to the chief guest Roy as a token of appreciation for academia and industry connect.

Dr. M. D. Patil, Principal of RAI, in his address highlighted the achievements of RAIT. he said that the improvement in quality of faculty, research and patent activities, project works and world class infrastructure of RAIT are responsible for excellent performance of RAIT during the year 2021.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:59 AM IST