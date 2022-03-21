Navi Mumbai: 191 NMMC employees face action over irregularities in attendance

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has taken action against officials reporting late and leaving early from their offices. Based on the surprise inspection conducted during the third week of February 2022, action has been taken against 191 employees. From salary cut to transfer including department inquiry has been initiated against the defaulters.

Civic body chief Abhijit Bangar has received complaints regarding several officers and employees not following the office hours.

In this connection, a circular was also issued by the civic administration following the direction of the commissioner for observing office hours, and else disciplinary action will be initiated.

NMMC employees work five days a week as per the state government circular dated 26 February 2020. Accordingly, office hours for all employees are from Monday to Friday from 9.45 am to pm. 6.15 p.m. However, the peon cadre has to report at 9.30 am and can leave by 6.30 p.m.

Civic chief Bangar had himself reviewed the office attendance in all the departments on October 27, 2021, and found officials were reporting to the office late. He instructed to issue a memorandum against officials who were not present during office hours.

Later this year, between Feb 17 and Feb 24, the civic chief conducted a surprise review of attendance and found that many of the employees do not come to the office on time.

Based on the surprise check, a total of 165 officials had to face a one-day salary cut for their irregular attendance from the office during the three-day inspection. Similarly, a total of 22 employees faced two days salary cut for two days delay. A red mark has also been mentioned in the service book against such employees.

However, four employees who were late for three days during the inspection faced three days salary cut and were also transferred. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against them.

“Officers and staff must adhere to office discipline and punctuality while discharging their duty to provide quality services to the citizens. This action has been taken against the officers and employees who do not take their work seriously despite repeated instructions in this regard,” said Bangar.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:45 PM IST