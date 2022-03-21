Navi Mumbai: NMMC promotes 30 employees, 141 in last six months

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) administration has promoted 30 employees from its different departments. The promotion has been given as per the recommendation of the Lad Page Committee.

In the last 6 months, a total of 141 officers and employees from 24 different cadres have been promoted in NMMC.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner directed the civic administration to take initiative to clear pending issues including the promotion and assured progress plan.

Of the 30 officials who have been promoted, six administrative officers have been promoted as assistant municipal commissioners. Similarly, 22 superintendents/recovery officers have been promoted to the post of administrative officer. And, two assistant fire officials have also been promoted to Fire Station Officer.

Civic chief Bangar expressed that the promotion will employees to work hard and provide better services to the citizens.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:19 AM IST